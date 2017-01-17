Saints prop Waller signs for Worcester

Saints prop Ethan Waller will leave the club for Worcester Warriors this summer.

The Warriors targeted Waller as replacement for Gloucester-bound loosehead Val Rapava-Ruskin.

And with the 24-year-old unable to cement a first-team place at Franklin’s Gardens, largely due to elder brother Alex’s consistency, he has decided to make the move to Sixways.

It is a well-trodden path between Northampton and Worcester, with Waller following the likes of GJ van Velze and Phil Dowson to the Warriors.

Waller has made 85 first-team appearances for Saints after coming through the club’s Academy.

There were high hopes for the front row forward after he was named young player of the year during the 2013/14 Aviva Premiership and Amlin Challenge Cup double-winning season.

But Waller has not been able to get above his sibling in the pecking order and will now move to Worcester in search of regular first-team rugby.