Saints lock Lawes named in Lions 23 for second Test

Courtney Lawes is in line to make his first Test appearance for the Lions after being named on the bench for Saturday’s clash with New Zealand.

The Saints lock impressed once again in Tuesday’s 31-31 draw with Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes.

The Lions were cruising while Lawes was on the pitch, but boss Warren Gatland opted to replace the England star early in the second half to keep him fresh for the second Test.

And Lawes could now get a chance to shine with a possible cameo in this weekend’s game at Wellington’s Westpac Stadium.

But the other Saints player on the tour, George North, will play no part and is heading home due to injury.

North picked up a hamstring tear in the 31-31 draw against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Lions: Williams; Watson, Davies, Farrell, Daly; Sexton, Murray; M Vunipola, George, Furlong; Jones, Itoje; Warburton (c), O’Brien, Faletau.

Replacements: Owens, McGrath, Sinckler, Lawes, Stander, Webb, Te’o, Nowell.

New Zealand: Dagg; Naholo, Lienert-Brown, Williams, Ioane; B Barrett, A Smith; Moody, Taylor, Franks; Retallick, Whitelock; Kaino, Cane, Read.

Replacements: Harris, Faumuina, Crockett, S Barrett, A Savea, Perenara, Cruden, Laumape.