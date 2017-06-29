Saints, Cobblers and Steelbacks to battle it out at fun day

Saints lock Christian Day is looking forward to seeing stars from the town’s top three clubs taking to the field at the County Ground on Saturday.

Players from Saints, Cobblers and the Steelbacks will be battling it out in a family fun day, which is part of Day’s testimonial year.

Entry to the event is free for under 16s and just £10 for adults. It starts at 2pm.

And there is sure to be plenty of entertainment, with the likes of Alex Wakely and Ben Duckett looking to smash deliveries from Saints and Cobblers men out of the ground.

“We’ve got a mix of rugby, football and cricketers playing,” Day said.

“From the rugby side you’ve got myself, Alex Waller, Paul Hill, Mike Haywood and James Craig.

“From the cricket side, we’ve got Alex Wakely, Ben Duckett and others.

“We’ve got three players from the Cobblers as well as Ian Sampson, and some past cricket players such as Devon Malcolm, Monty Paneser, and Rob Andrew from England rugby.

“Because we’ve got a rugby theme on the day, it will be two teams of 15 rather than two 11s.

“It’s going to be fun with players going on or off and we’re going to set up a few battles so we don’t just have Devon Malcolm skittling all the rugby players.

“It should be good.”

So which rugby players fancy themselves as cricketers?

“Charlie Clare is building himself up to be the expert, but I think he might be taking on more than he can handle when he takes on the pros,” Day said.

“Young James Grayson plays a bit of village cricket so he can handle himself.

“It should be good fun and there’s a lot more going on than just the cricket.

“It’s a great opportunity for kids to come in for free and watch some of their heroes make a fool of themselves.”