Saints centre Pisi: We’re not doing justice to the jersey

“We’re not really doing justice to our jersey at the moment.”

That was George Pisi’s assessment after Saints were smashed 60-13 by Leinster in Dublin on Saturday night.

It was a fourth successive defeat for Jim Mallinder’s men, who are bottom of Champions Cup Pool 4 with just one win from four matches.

They have conceded a whopping 138 points in their past three European matches, with the weekend loss to Leinster their biggest since Mallinder took charge in 2007.

And Pisi, who was captain for the night at the Aviva Stadium, said: “It’s a tough task to really drive the mentality that we have with the Saints and we’re not really doing justice to our jersey at the moment.

“We need to progress and our focus is on the Premiership so hopefully the boys can get up for that.

“Saints have always been a good team and I just mean conceding 60 points is not something we’re used to.

“I hope all the boys get up for this week and be positive.”

Saints, who sit ninth in the Aviva Premiership, host Sale Sharks on Friday night, but Pisi could miss that match after dislocating his shoulder in Dublin.

The Samoan centre was forced off at half-time, and his team-mates went on to endure a sobering second half.

“I just dislocated my shoulder during the game and hopefully it’s not too bad,” Pisi said.

“Hopefully I can recover quickly.”

And Pisi is hoping the same can be said for the rest of the Saints squad.

“We’ve got to focus on the next game and leave this (Leinster defeat) behind,” he said.

“We were never in the European Cup so hopefully we can put a lot of pressure on the teams in the Premiership and get ourselves in the top four.

“We’re going to take it game by game and if we can get a couple of wins in the next few weeks, we’ll be in good shape for after Christmas.”