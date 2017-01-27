Ribbans debuts as Day hits milestone in Saints’ derby clash

David Ribbans will make his Saints debut in Saturday’s Anglo-Welsh Cup clash with Leicester Tigers at Welford Road (kick-off 3pm).

The lofty lock, who is 6ft 8in tall, moved to Northampton from Super Rugby side Western Province earlier this month.

And he will now get his first taste of the action as he lines up in the second row alongside Christian Day, who is making his 200th Saints appearance.

Sam Dickinson makes a welcome return from the knee injury he suffered at Worcester in November, with the No.8 back in the starting 15.

Tom Kessell and Sam Olver are the half-back pairing, with Ken Pisi back on the wing as Saints seek a first win at Welford Road since February, 2007.

Meanwhile, Leicester have also named a strong side as they bid to bounce back from last weekend’s 43-0 hammering at home to Glasgow Warriors.

Matt Tait skippers the side from full-back, with Owen Williams fit enough to start at 10 and Tom Croft named in the back row.

Leicester Tigers: Tait (c); Brady, Roberts, Smith, Catchpole; Williams, Kitto; Rizzo, H Thacker, Balmain; Wells, Barrow; Croft, Evans, Hamilton.

Replacements: McGuigan, Brugnara, Betts, Maksymiw, Owen, White, Worth, C Thacker.

Saints: Tuala; K Pisi, Tuitavake, Mallinder, Estelles; Olver, Kessell; E Waller, Clare, Brookes; Ribbans, Day (c); Gibson, Nutley, Dickinson.

Replacements: Fish, A Waller, Hill, Paterson, Ludlam, Dickson, Hutchinson, Wilson.