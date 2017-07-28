Prop Jamal set to bring power and eye-catching haircuts to Saints

Have your say

Saints may have raided Super Rugby for several signings, but they have also looked elsewhere in England for reinforcements.

And this summer, two of Bristol’s best have headed for a fresh start at Franklin’s Gardens.

Mitch Eadie (left)

Prop Jamal Ford-Robinson and back row forward Mitch Eadie will join the likes of Australia centre Rob Horne and South African scrum-half Cobus Reinach in Saints colours.

But what can Saints supporters expect from the new boys from Bristol?

“I’m a very dynamic and powerful player,” explained former Scotland Under 20s player Eadie.

“I like to get my hands on the ball out wide and have a go at players.

“I prefer No.8 of the three (back row) positions.

“I played a bit of six last season because Jordan Crane was there as well, but I like to play at No.8 to be explosive off the base of the scrum.

“There’s more leniency about being out wide and I prefer that position of the three.”

And what about tighthead prop Ford-Robinson?

“He’s an awesome player,” Eadie said. “He’s very quick, very dynamic, very powerful as a prop.

“He’s got really good technique in the scrum.

“You’ll probably see some good haircuts from him because he really likes to stand out.

“He’s really one for the future and obviously he’s just come back from the tour of Argentina with England so he’s obviously learned a lot from that.

“Hopefully he can bring his summer experiences to the club this season.”

Eadie is enjoying settling in at Saints, and he got a head-start on Ford-Robinson when it came to getting to know his new team-mates.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s like starting a new school for me.

“You turn up and you’ve got to speak to everyone to build relationships with them.

“Jamal actually started two weeks later than me because of the England tour so I was already settled in and he’s had to go through that process like I did to chat to everyone and chat to the coaches.

“We’ve got on really well, the boys are really welcoming and helped us along with different calls.

“We’re on the same page as them and it’s been really good.”

The Saints new boys will look to hit the ground running with some big early-season games in prospect.

Jim Mallinder’s men begin their Premiership campaign against Saracens at Twickenham on September 2 before hosting Leicester Tigers and Bath.

“What more do you want as a squad?” Eadie said.

“To have teams like that at the start is exciting, especially at Twickenham, it will be awesome, an awesome atmosphere.

“You’ve got to push each other in pre-season, get on the same page and hopefully when you play games in big competitions you will be there and you push yourself into the starting 15.

“I’m looking forward to and I’m going to relish it.”