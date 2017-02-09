Prop Alex aims to peak as Saints head to Bath

Alex Waller is aiming to hit another peak as he looks to propel Saints into the Aviva Premiership play-off places during four ‘massive weeks’ for the club.

Jim Mallinder’s men are currently five points adrift of fourth-placed Bath, who they face at The Recreation Ground on Friday night.

Saints then go to Newcastle Falcons before a home fixture against Worcester Warriors is followed by a trip to Sale Sharks.

Waller will be a key figure in the coming weeks, with the prop having made the No.1 shirt his own in recent seasons.

And when asked about his form during this campaign, he said: “There’s dips and peaks in every season, but I’d like to think I’m coming round to another peak soon.

“I’m pretty happy with it overall, but there’s always things you can improve on.”

Waller has been able to take something of a breather in recent weeks with younger brother Ethan stepping up to start in the games against Montpellier, Leicester and Scarlets.

And Waller senior said: “It’s nice to take the weight off your feet and I’ve enjoyed it.

“We’ve had different dynamics to the squad, different people coming in so it’s good to have that change.”

But Waller is now ready to secure his starting spot again with a desire to help his team achieve their league aims in the coming weeks.

“These four games are massive and then we have a two-week break to regather,” he said.

“We’ve got a big focus on this four weeks.

“It’s a big challenge, but I’ve no doubt we can do it.

“We’ve got games we need to target to put ourselves in the best position possible when it comes to the end of the season.

“We’ve got some tough away games. We’ve not won at Sale for a while and it is a massive four weeks.

“We’ll take it game by game and hopefully start off well this week.”

Saints were beaten 18-14 by Bath at Franklin’s Gardens on the opening day of the season.

Waller said: “There was four points in it and it was disapppointing to lose at the time, but we’ve got the opportunity to put it right this week and if we do, we’re knocking on the door to the top four.

“It’s where we want to be when it comes to the business end.”

And he added: “Bath are quite good, aren’t they?

“They’re flying high, putting in some good performances and they won here at the beginning of the season in what I thought was quite a close game.

“Obviously they’re missing some players but they’ve got good strength in depth.”

“It’s going to be a good test and they’re just above us in the table, but if we win, it puts us in good stead.”