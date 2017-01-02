Myler so happy to help Saints keep moving on up

Stephen Myler was delighted to help Saints continue moving in the right direction as he secured victory at Kingsholm on his 300th appearance for the club.

Myler slotted the winning conversion with six minutes remaining after referee Matthew Carley awarded a penalty try for a deliberate knock-on by Gloucester wing David Halaifonua.

It was a precious 13-12 success for Saints, who are now sixth in the Aviva Premiership standings, just four points behind local rivals Leicester Tigers.

And for Myler, who moved to Saints from rugby league side Salford City Reds in 2006, it was a great way to celebrate his major milestone.

“It’s something I’ll look back on as a proud achivement,” the 32-year-old said.

“It’s pretty rare for someone to get that many games in the professional era at one club so it’s something I’m really proud about.

“I was happy to lead the team out with Mikey (Haywood), it was his 150th appearance and for someone so young, that’s a great achievement as well.

“More importantly, we needed a win as a club and fortunately we were able to get that and back up the Sale result.

“It’s helped us push on up the table, which is the direction we need to go in.”

Saints had been 9-0 down at half-time against Gloucester, but they fought hard to get back in the game and eventually got their rewards.

Myler added: “Conditions were a bit boggy and we were happy with how we played in the second half.

“We got back into the game and were in a position where we probably would have scored.

“That’s the way it goes, and it could have been anyone slotting it (the winning kick) from in front of the posts, but it was me and I’m just happy we could come away with the win.”