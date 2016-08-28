Myler hoping for attacking improvement after Saints’ summer of hard work

Stephen Myler says Saints have been working hard on their attacking game during the summer.

But the fly-half insists there is no need to ‘reinvent the wheel’ at Franklin’s Gardens as he and his team-mates seek to improve on last season’s fifth-place finish in the Aviva Premiership.

Saints came in for some criticism for their style of play last season, but they stepped things up in the final game of the campaign, at Gloucester, to ensure they would qualify for the Champions Cup.

They will now hope to pick up where they left off when they welcome Bath, who they beat in their final home game of last season, in the Premiership opener at the Gardens on Saturday.

And Myler believes there will be signs of improvement after the coaches and players worked together to bring fresh ideas to the group.

“There’s always that process and it’s not just the 10s,” Myler said. “The nines are involved, the forwards are involved and it’s a 15-man game now. We don’t go out and play a forwards and a backs game, we try to incorporate everyone.

“The good thing is that everyone feels on the same page and we’re trying to improve for the right reasons.

“It will take a bit of time but we’re not reinventing the wheel and we don’t want to go away from the good things we’ve been doing.

“We just want to improve it where we can and the exciting thing is that we’re all striving towards that.

“We’re really looking to improve particularly from an attacking point of view and we want to get the best out of the squad because that’s our job as 10s, to help the team function as well as we can.”