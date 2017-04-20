McLeod hails his career highlight in beating Trump

Rory McLeod labelled it the best win of his career as he produced the shock of the tournament so far by beating Judd Trump at the Crucible.

The 46-year-old potter knocked the second seed and pre-tournament favourite out of the Betfred World Championships with a 10-8 win on Wednesday night.

The Wellingborough cueman, ranked number 54 in the world, needed a third session after failing to finish Trump off during the morning but held his nerve superbly to earn a famous win.

"It's the best win of my career, to beat Judd Trump on centre stage is brilliant. I always knew I was capable but it was actually doing it, producing when you need to," he said.

"I'm enjoying every second of it at the moment, I can't wait to see my partner and the children, they must be ecstatic and overwhelmed like I am.

"This is the Worlds, every match you win is like winning a tournament so I'm feeling brilliant.

"I was sweating, my mind was going all around trying to work out scenario of how I was going to do it, you have to try and quieten your mind, it's a headache."

McLeod had been 4-0 down early on but a break of 72 sparked a stunning comeback and he led 5-4 at the end of the first session.

A nip and tuck second session saw neither player reach the ten-frame target so 'The Highlander' had to return after Xiao Guodong's win over Ryan Day in the evening to complete the job.

The 46-year-old is the oldest player left in the tournament and will play Stephen Maguire in the last 16 with a chance to reach the quarter finals if he can produce another shock.

"I'm just so happy to be here and be in the next round, it's a gift that any snooker player would want. There are so many snooker players not here who would love to be in the next round," he added.

"I'm enjoying the moment. I never feel pressure, I just try and get on with it. Pressure will hit you in the face, its best not to think about it and try and pot the ball you're on and relax.

"I don't think about being an old man, people might look at my age but it is just a number. It’s all about how you take care of yourself and look after yourself."

