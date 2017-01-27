Mallinder salutes Day as lock prepares to hit double hundred

Jim Mallinder has hailed ‘outstanding’ Christian Day as the lock prepares to make his 200th Saints appearance.

Day will reach the milestone when he lines up in the second row against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road on Saturday.

The 35-year-old will captain Saints in the Anglo-Welsh Cup clash.

And Mallinder has praised the player’s contirbution to the club since arriving at Franklin’s Gardens in the summer of 2008.

“Christian was a key target for us in our early years at the club and he has justified our decision to bring him to Franklin’s Gardens time and again,” Mallinder said.

“He has been outstanding for us throughout his time here, running one of the best lineouts in the league and really contributing in all areas behind the scenes.”

Day has helped Saints to win an Anglo-Welsh Cup, two Challenge Cups and one Premiership title during his time at the club.

And his immense contribution to the cause was recognised by his team-mates during the double-winning campaign of 2013/14 as he was named players’ player of the season.

Mallinder added: “He has been one of the most consistent performers in the Aviva Premiership in his eight-and-a-half seasons at the Saints and thoroughly deserves all the praise that we believe should come his way to mark his two hundredth appearance, which is a notable milestone.”