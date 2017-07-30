Kyren strikes gold in Poland

Kettering’s Kyren Wilson has won the gold medal in the snooker competition at the 2017 World Games in Wroclaw, Poland.

Wilson battled his way through to today’s (Sunday) final where he was up against fellow top 16 player Ali Carter.

And the Kettering man was the one celebrating gold as he claimed a 3-1 victory to add another title and accolade to his growing list.

Wilson opened up a 2-0 lead in this morning’s final before Carter hit back with a fine break of 113.

But the 25-year-old Northamptonshire player held his nerve and knocked in a break of 77 to secure the gold medal.

Wilson’s quest had started on Thursday when he beat Andres Petrov 3-1. He saw off Michael Judge by the same scoreline on Friday and then defeated Soheil Vahedi 3-0 in the semi-finals to earn his shot at gold.