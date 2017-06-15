Kyren's hoping to strike gold at World Games

Kyren Wilson has set his sights on striking gold when he heads to the 2017 World Games next month.

The Kettering snooker star, who is currently ranked 13 in the world, was announced as one of the competitors for the event by the World Professional Billiards & Snooker Association last week.

The Northamptonshire cueman will be joined by fellow top-16 player Ali Carter and defending champion Aditya Mehta in the 16-man field in the snooker discipline in Wroclaw, Poland.

The Games get under way on July 20 with the snooker competition starting on July 26.

It will be another new experience for Wilson, who has burst onto the world stage over the past couple of years.

And while he expects it to be a bit more relaxed than the gruelling professional tour, he insists he will be looking to bag himself a medal.

“I am not too sure how the selection process works but I was just asked if I would like to play in it and I jumped at the chance,” Wilson said.

“There is an opportunity to try to win a gold medal and that would be a fantastic thing.

“I guess it will be a bit more relaxed because you aren’t playing for ranking points and to preserve your professional status.

“I expect it to be good fun but I will still be looking to do well while enjoying the event.”

Before then, Wilson will be in the Kaspersky Riga Masters – the first ranking tournament of the season – after he qualified for it in Preston.

The competition gets under way on June 23 in Latvia and the Kettering star, who reached the quarter-finals of the World Championship in April, is hoping to make an impact on the continent.

“To be honest, it’s one of my favourite places to go,” he added.

“There is a little old town not far from the venue, which is great at night so it’s always nice to go and visit these places again.

“And the people come out in numbers to watch us as well.

“I think snooker is really growing all the time across Europe.

“And it’s important to go to these events and make a name for yourself.”