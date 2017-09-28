Kyren feeling confident after fine showing in China

Kyren Wilson will head to Belgium in confident mood this weekend having reached another ranking final after an impressive week in China.

The Kettering snooker star enjoyed a superb run in the Yushan World Open as he produced some sparkling form to battle his way through the final against world number two Ding Junhui.

Wilson slipped to a 10-3 defeat in the final but he is now gearing up for the European Masters, which get under way on Monday.

Currently ranked number 15 in the world, the 25-year-old said: “It was a really big tournament for me because it is more ranking points.

“It’s been a while since I have had a big final and I was pleased with the wins I had along the way.

“I think I am still looking good to get back to the Masters in January and also making sure I hold on to a top 16 spot.

“But one of the most important things it has done is give me a lot of confidence.

“There are a lot of tournaments coming up in a short space of time so I am now looking forward to going to Belgium on Sunday.”

Wilson was understandably disappointed not to finish the job in China after producing some excellent snooker over the week, particularly in his eye-catching 5-1 victory over two-time world champion Mark Williams.

And the Kettering player couldn’t help but feel he didn’t have Lady Luck on his side in the final.

“It was a hard one to be honest because I felt like I played so well but didn’t really perform in the final,” Wilson added.

“I scored really well all week, I had six tons, which is great and I thought I played particularly well against Mark.

“I was really pleased with that performance, it was almost complete snooker.

“But in the final, I felt Ding had a bit more of the run of the ball and it didn’t seem to even itself out.

“At 2-1 I have gone into the pack and gone in-off with the white and he has cleared up. And then I got a massive kick on the green and he cleared up for 4-1.

“They were two really bad moments of misfortune and I struggled to find a way back after them.”