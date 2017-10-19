Kettering's Specchio knows he must keep ducking the punches

Kettering super-lightweight Domenic Specchio knows if he’s going to keep his new wife happy, he has to keep ducking punches.

Specchio tied the knot with Georgia this summer – and she will be at ringside at the Best Western Hotel in Corby on Friday, November 3 when her husband fights Fonz Alexander.

Specchio plans a frustrating night for Alexander – and a good night for his missus.

“Georgia enjoys coming to watch me fight,” said the 27-year-old southpaw.

“She doesn’t seem to get too nervous or worried.

“But I think that’s because she hasn’t seen me take many punches yet. I haven’t had any punishing fights yet and Georgia wants it to stay that way.

“I like to hit and not get hit. The fewer punches you take, the better.”

Specchio was chucked in a bit deep on his pro debut earlier this year – and dominated Michael Mooney over four rounds.

His performance led manager Jon Pegg to say the Wayne Sharp-trained fighter can go on to win English honours – at least.

Specchio hopes to be fighting for a belt by the end of next year.

“I want to get the ball rolling,” said the former kickboxing champion.

“Jon seems to think that after another six or seven fights I should be ready for a title shot and I’m looking to get there by the end of next year.

“It looks like there will be regular shows in Corby and Northampton over the next year or so and if I can get on all of them, I can really get my career moving.”

The next step in Specchio’s career comes against Alexander, a tough, game journeyman from Newark.

He added: “I’ve watched a bit of him on YouTube just to get an idea of his style and I think with my skills I should be able to pick him off and win.”

Specchio says his boxing is modelled on Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rogondeaux – and they clash at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 9.

“They are my two favourite fighters, and my money has to be on Lomachenko,” said Specchio.

“He is bigger and there will be more behind his punches.”

The show in Corby also features Darren Murray, Conroy Downer and tickets are available on 07584 03522.