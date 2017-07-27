Kettering's Specchio backed to win an English title

Have your say

Kettering super-lightweight Dom Specchio has been told he can rule England.

Specchio looks to make it back-to-back wins on the next big Corby fight night and according to manager Jon Pegg, fans at the Best Western Hotel on Friday, November 3 will be watching a future champion.

Pegg was hugely impressed by Specchio’s points win over Michael Mooney on his professional debut – and believes he can steer the ex-Burton Park amateur to the English championship.

“If Dom puts the hours in, he will win the English title – minimum,” said Pegg.

“I really rate him.

“I manage around 30 boxers (including European welterweight champion Sam Eggington) and Dom is up there with the best prospects I look after.

“I really think he has something.

“He is a real talent and reminds me of a fighter from the Ingles’ gym in Sheffield.

“Dom is awkward, can punch, has a good chin – and best of all, he’s fearless.

“He will jump in to spar anyone – and always gives his all.”

Pegg has mapped out Specchio’s route to the St George’s belt.

“I want to move Dom up to six rounds after three or four fights,” he said.

“And if I can get him to 7-0 in the next 18 months or so, I will look to get him a shot at the English title.

“From what I’ve seen of him, there’s no reason why Dom can’t get that far – at least.”

The show in Corby is topped by Corby cruiserweight Simon Barclay battling Russ Henshaw for the vacant British Challenge Belt and tickets are available from 07584 035222.