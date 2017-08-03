Kettering's Kyren wants snooker to get an Olympic chance

Kyren Wilson hopes snooker players will one day get an opportunity to get their hands on an Olympic medal.

The Kettering cueman enjoyed a superb week in Wroclaw, Poland which culminated in him winning the gold medal in the snooker competition at the 2017 World Games.

Wilson and fellow top 16 player Ali Carter were invited to play in the competition and the professionals showed their class as they set up a final showdown for the top prize.

And Wilson, who is currently ranked 11 in the world and is on the brink of breaking into the top 10 for the first time, had the edge as he won the final 3-1 to claim the gold.

The 25-year-old has been one of the sport’s rising stars over the past couple of years.

And having had the taste of a multi-sport event, he is now hoping snooker will get a chance to be included in the Olympic Games in the future.

“I was saying all week that snooker is becoming a global sport, it’s enjoyed by people worldwide now,” the Kettering star said.

“You only have to look at the nationalities of the 16 players who were involved in the World Games. There were players from Hong Kong, Australia, Switzerland and Iran in there.

“The sport is growing all the time and it is a healthy living sport.

“Players in academies are learning that there is a lot more to it. It’s about making sure you live a healthy lifestyle, stay fit and eat the right things.

“It’s truly global now and I believe it should be given its chance of being an Olympic sport.”

Wilson is now in Preston as he competes in qualifiers for forthcoming tournaments on the professional tour. But things didn't go according to plan in his attempt to qualify for the Indian Open as he suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to Boonyarit Keattikun.

Wilson will be hoping for better as he competes in qualifiers for the European Masters and the World Open over the next few days.