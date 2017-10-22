Kettering's Kyren bidding for English Open glory

Kettering snooker star Kyren Wilson will be bidding for his second ranking title in Barnsley today (Sunday).

Wilson will take on the great Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of the Dafabet English Open as he aims to end a fine week on the highest of notes.

The Kettering cueman reached his fourth ranking final and his first on UK soil after beating Alexander Ursenbacher 6-3 in the semi-finals yesterday.

Wilson had to do things the hard way as break of 64 and 84 gave Ursenbacher a 2-0 lead before Wilson clawed one back with a run of 77.

There was then a key turning point prior to the interval. Ursenbacher had a prime opportunity to restore his two-frame advantage, but left himself a tough pot on the final brown which he missed and allowed Wilson to level.

They traded the first two frames after the interval, but from that point Wilson burst into life.

Breaks of 124, 75, 56 and 90 saw him storm to the line and come out a 6-3 victor.

Wilson said: “It was a good win. It seemed to flow and we both went for our shots. I think that was why we saw quite a lot of big breaks.

“I’m very impressed with Alex, I think he has a great future ahead of him if he carries on in that way.

“I’m in it to win it. I’ve lost my last two finals and it would be great to lift the trophy.”

Five-time world champion O’Sullivan booked his place in the final thanks to a 6-4 success over Anthony McGill in the other semi-final last night.