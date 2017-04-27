Kettering’s Bailey seals hat-trick of titles

Dermot Bailey made it a hat-trick of men’s singles titles over the weekend at Sheffield Futures Wheelchair Tennis Tournament.

And the Kettering 23-year-old now has his focus on trying to help Great Britain to another medal at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup.

Bailey earned successive 6-0, 6-0 wins over Austria’s Philip Fielding and fellow Brits John Lambert and Mark Langeveld before beating another countryman, Ruairi Logan, in 6-4, 6-3 in Sunday’s final to remain undefeated in Sheffield since his first title in 2015.

“I don’t think I played my best tennis this week and it’s not quite Rafa Nadal proportions in Monte Carlo, but I’m delighted to make it three in a row in Sheffield,” Bailey, who was also runner-up in the men’s doubles, said.

“It was important to maintain my place inside the world’s top 50 and it’s the best way to go into another World Team Cup, on the back of a win.”

Bailey is one of nine players selected by the Tennis Foundation for the International Tennis Federation’s flagship wheelchair tennis team event, which begins on Monday in Sardinia, and this year he lines up in the Great Britain men’s team alongside Rio Paralympic gold and silver medallists Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett.

He added: “Last year was brilliant I remember just how well we gelled as a team together, four of us on that occasion and our captain Karen.

“We just got on really well, it was a very enjoyable experience and to get the bronze medal just capped the week off.

“We’ve got the gold and silver medallists from Rio heading the team this year and I’ll be there as support on and off the court, and doing a lot of cheering them on, I’m sure.

“It’ll be really good for me just to be there at a top event with them and having the training and practice each day, apart from anything else.

“But obviously I’ll be ready to play after winning two of the three matches I played against Austria and Argentina last year.

“I’ve also got good memories of my very first World Team Cup in the junior event in 2009.

“On that occasion Alfie was the GB team mascot so, eight years on it’ll nice to be in the same men’s team again.

“I had a little bit of a blip in form earlier this year, nothing major, but I’m back to where I want to be now and confident in what I’m doing, so I’m looking forward to taking that into the World Team Cup.”