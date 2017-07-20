It just gets better as Harrier Emily seals international glory

Emily Williams capped off a magnificent week by claiming her first international win as she became the British & Irish U17 Girls 800m champion in Dublin.

Just a week on from sealing her first English Schools track title, Williams starred again at Santry Stadium in the SAIB Track & Field International.

This was the Kettering Town Harrier’s first international competition on the track and it follows on from her first international podium finish earlier this year over cross country at the SAIB International where she took a bronze medal.

Williams was competing against a quality field which included Molly Canham, who was second behind her at the English Schools, and the top two athletes from Scotland, Wales and a combined Ireland.

And there were no signs of any nerves as Williams took the race by the scruff of the neck from the gun and set a pace which only Canham could live with, Williams splitting in an impressive 64 seconds for the blustery conditions.

Williams continued to work hard on the back straight and, with her superior 1500m strength, she opened up a comfortable gap and controlled the race all the way to the finish in an impressive 2:07.85 to take the win in style.

Her performance not only secured the gold medal but it also won her the David Littlewood Award for the best overall female performance of the competition.

The youngster said: “I just can’t believe that I have won English Schools and the SAIB International gold in back-to-back weeks, it exceeds my wildest dreams.

“The race went brilliantly, and I felt very strong. And the David Littlewood Award was a total shock to me.”

The victory capped a superb track season for Williams who is ranked number two in the UK for both 800m and 1500m.

Her coach Shane Smith added: “This was a performance of top quality.

“Emily totally dominated the race from start to finish and this is a measure of her increasing confidence on the big stage which is a great attribute.

“We will sit down to discuss options for the remaining few weeks of the season.

“She is still in terrific form so we may opt to attempt to go for fast times.”