Hill and Clark help Wanderers win at Worcester

England prop Paul Hill and flanker Calum Clark started for the Wanderers in their comfortable 45-20 win against Worcester Cavaliers at Sixways on Monday night.

Hill and Clark were part of a strong Saints second string, with the likes of Juan Pablo Estelles and Tom Collins also in the 15 that took to the field.

The Cavaliers had taken the lead with a penalty, but it was largely one-way traffic in the Aviva A League encounter after that.

Jordan Onojaife got the Wanderers’ first try, with Sam Olver converting before landing a penalty soon after.

Howard Packman then set up Collins for his score before Tom Kessell sneaked through the Cavaliers line to score under the posts.

The home side did grab a try on 33 minutes, but Packman responded before the break.

Reece Marshall scored eight minutes into the second half before the Cavaliers got their second try of the night.

Collins then got his second score of the game before Marshall was yellow carded and the Cavaliers grabbed another consolation six minutes before the end.

Worcester Cavaliers: Strange; Hughes, Stelling, Butler, Hearle; Eden, Glashan; Bower (Appiah 49), Singleton (Dickinson 20), Alo (White 49); Kitchener, Scotland-Williamson (Hewitt 29); Taylor (c), Xiourouppa, Dodd.

Wanderers: Furbank; Collins, Estelles, Hutchinson (Grayson 52), Packman; Olver (Elvers 70), Kessell (Emery 68); E Waller (c) (Beesley 52), Clare (Marshall 40), Hill (Denman 40); J Onojaife, Moon; Clark, Ludlam (D Onojaife 56), Bennett.