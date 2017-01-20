Gymnast Keatings calls time on his career

Corby gymnast Dan Keatings has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 27-year-old has been one of Great Britain's finest-ever gymnasts and set a trail for the successful crop of performers who won seven medals at last year's Rio Olympics.

Keatings won an all-around silver medal at the World Championships in 2009 to become the person to do so for his country.

He then made more history at the 2010 European Championships when he became the first Briton to claim a gold medal at a major championships by taking the pommel horse title.

At the 2013 European Championship Keatings reclaimed his pommel horse title and then he won gold at the British Championships the following year on both the pommel horse and parallel bars as well as taking all-around silver.

Perhaps his proudest moment was winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Representing Scotland he took first place in the pommel horse and also won silver medals in the team and all-around competitions.

In contrast, the biggest disappointment will be that injury ruled him out of competing at the 2012 London Olympics.

In a statement Keatings said: "After much consideration I have decided to call time on my competitive gymnastics career.

"I've had a long and successful career but I have only achieved what I have achieved due to the support from my family, coaches, team-mates and the many friends I have made on my journey.

"Most of all I would like to thank my fans for supporting me through not only the good times but also the many difficult periods in my career.

"I feel really lucky to have represented Great Britain and Scotland at the highest level and I take away with me so many great memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life and I will certainly miss the many friends I have made from all over the world.

"Gymnastics will always be a part of me but now I need to kick back, eat a few takeaways, drink some beers and spend some time with the wife!"