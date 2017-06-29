Giddens sisters are set to strike for England

Wellingborough YBC members Elyse and Evie Giddens will be representing England at the Junior Triple Crown Ten-Pin Bowling Championships in Scotland this year after coming through the U18 Trials in Poole last weekend.

The event involved trialists bowling 16 games in the period of a day (eight in the morning and eight in the afternoon) with points being awarded on a ranking basis after each game.

There is then a race to reach the top six who, after the 16th game, then qualified to represent their country at the Championships, which sees England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales playing for the coveted trophies at both U16 and U18 levels.

Having reached the trials after qualifying in ranking events between September last year and May this year, Elyse and Evie placed fourth and second respectively in the U18 section to earn their places.

However, this won’t be the first time they will have represented their country.

Evie was in the U16 Junior Team in 2015 when she went to Ireland for the same event and Elyse represented England in 2014 at the World Sports Festival in Vienna.

The sisters were born into a family who have been involved in ten-pin bowling for most of their lives and they have followed in their parents’ footsteps, particularly their father Steve who remains an active and well respected ten-pin bowler.

Their club in Wellingborough meet every Saturday morning and they were also members of Kettering YBC at New York Thunderbowl for two years.

They have both been bowling form an early age and started playing in England ranking tournaments during the 2012-2013 season.

They progressed steadily and are currently second and third in the U18 rankings.

The next step for the girls after the Triple Crown is for them to take part in the U18 Masters event in early September, when they will hopefully demonstrate that they have enough ability to be considered for selection for the European Youth Squad and to represent England again in April 2018.

Their parents Steve and Julia Giddens said: “After several years on the Junior tour, we are very proud to see both of our daughters qualify to represent our country at the same time.

“Many years of dedication in training, attending YBC each Saturday morning, the Junior England Academy over four years and regularly entering tournaments has culminated in our girls achieving their dream to bowl side by side in the U18 Girls Team.

“We always thought representing Northamptonshire was some mean feat, but this tops it all and we are looking forward to supporting them when we visit Dunfermline, Scotland in late August.”

Elyse Giddens is currently the overall Junior Girls Champion and has been for the last three years but her sister will aim to take the crown from her when the Junior Championships take place at AMF Bowling in Victoria Park, Wellingborough on Saturday.

For more information about Wellingborough YBC visit the centre or their website www.wellingboroughybc.co.uk.