Former Saints coach McGeechan taken ill on Lions tour

Sir Ian McGeechan

Former Saints coach Sir Ian McGeechan is recovering from “a bug” in Wellington Hospital after falling ill at Westpac Stadium while covering the British and Irish Lions.

The 70-year-old, who has been working as part of Sky Sports’ team in New Zealand, was taken by ambulance to hospital before Saturday’s game.

The four-time Lions head coach, who also played eight Tests for the tourists as a centre, walked himself to the ambulance before being transferred to hospital.

McGeechan’s daughter, Heather, allayed fears of any serious issues via her Twitter account.

Responding to a number of journalists, pundits and former players, Heather McGeechan (@heathermcgeech1) tweeted: “@PaulMorganrugby @robvickerman @BenKay5 spoken to my dad, Geech and he is fine, just a bug. Thank you everyone for all your best wishes x.”

Sky Sports presenter Alex Payne, speaking at half-time in the second Test, said: “He is on the mend. We’re delighted to say he’s making slow and steady progress. We hope to have him with us next week.”