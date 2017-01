England keep Saints quartet ahead of French test

England have retained their four Saints stars ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations opener against France at Twickenham.

Dylan Hartley, who is expected to skipper the Red Rose, Courtney Lawes, Tom Wood and Teimana Harrison all remain in camp.

They are part of a 25-man group kept by Eddie Jones as he prepares the players for the French test.

England squad: Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison (Saints), Dylan Hartley (Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Tom Wood (Saints); Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).