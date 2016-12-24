Double centurion Waller hopes Saints have turned a corner

Alex Waller is hoping Saints have turned a corner after his 200th appearance for the club ended in victory against Sale Sharks.

Waller has reached his double hundred at the age of just 26 and he was able to celebrate by propelling his side to a 24-5 Aviva Premiership success.

Saints had not won any of their previous four matches, but tries from Ben Foden, Tom Wood and Luther Burrell got the job done.

And when asked about the achievement of playing 200 times for the club he has come through the ranks at, Waller said: “I’m incredibly proud.

“The reception from the supporters was fantastic, I can’t thank them enough for all the support throughout the years but especially in this tough time we’re going through at the moment.

“Obviously we feel we’ve turned a little bit of a corner there and hopefully we can build on that.

“The emotion for me though, I was just incredibly proud and quite emotional actually, a bit more than I thought I’d be.

“When I came out it was a big moment for me and one I won’t forget for a long time.”

And he added: “I don’t aim for these milestones; I just take it a game at a time because that’s all you can do.

“As soon as you start putting targets on stuff that’s when things start to go wrong.

“I’m incredibly privileged and lucky to have been able to play this many games so far in my career, but hopefully there’s a few more to come and hopefully a few more successful ones as well.

Saints will now set the sights on a New Year’s Day trip to Gloucester.

And Waller said: “Obviously over the festive period we can’t go too wild, we’ve got a big game at Gloucester coming up but we’ll enjoy it a little bit, we’ve got a little bit of time off.

“The schedule’s worked out for us this year so that we can get a bit of time away with our families, which will be good for some of the lads to just get away from rugby for a little bit.

“But we’re really looking forward to the challenge ahead at Gloucester.”