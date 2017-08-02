Debut event takes Christian to Zurich

Welland Valley Triathlon Club’s Christian Kemp travelled to Zurich to participate in his first Ironman long course triathlon race with over 2,000 other European triathletes.

The athletes began with a rolling swim start into the northern crystal clear waters of Lake Zurich, where they swam a symmetrical, one-loop swim course of 3.8km in favourable conditions.

The spectacular 180km bike ride started in the city centre before travelling along the lake’s shore then into the beautiful rolling countryside.

The Bike leg took in two challenging hill climbs where hundreds of spectators cheered on the tiring athletes with the famous Swiss cow bells, as temperatures peaked at 28 degrees Celsius.

The four-loop marathon run took the athletes through downtown Zurich where Kemp completed his debut Ironman race in an impressive overall time of 13:07:42.

A group of WVTri members participated in the Prudential Ride London cycle festival which attracted over 100,000 cyclists who challenged themeselves to a variety of distances on closed roads.

This event is a legacy of the 2012 Olympic games in London, and is considered to be the world’s greatest festival of cycling, covering three

days.

Cycling in the 100-mile sportive were Claire Rice, Leanne Edwards, Liz McIndoe, Jonathan and Jacqueline Greaves, Andy Major and Matthew Peleszok.

They completed the challenging distance and thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere and supportive crowds, especially on the Boxhill hill climb section.