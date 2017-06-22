Corby swimmers star at the Regionals

Fourteen swimmers from Corby Swimming Club qualified to compete at this year’s prestigious Regional Championships and they produced some amazing swims.

In total, the club’s swimmers made over 30 finals with Archie Evans leading the way and taking five gold medals and silver in his six events, ranking him as one of the top performers of the meet.

David Gillespie won two silver medals in his sprint butterfly events, Caleb O’Brien took silver in the 50m breastroke and Louis Mitchell claimed one silver and three bronze medals.

Libby Evans also won bronze in the 50m sprint freestyle event.

Corby finished ninth in the overall medal table for the competition which shows their fantastic improvement in the sport over recent years.

Mitchell and Gillespie can now look forward to the Great Britain National Championships for swimmers aged over 14, which are are being held in Sheffield at the end of July.

The Nationals will see the top GB swimmers all in action with the winners then selected for Talent Programmes and International teams.

Not to be outdone, the junior swimmers from Corby competed in this year’s Leicester Diddy League, which attracted clubs from Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire.

The Corby team won the first two rounds of the league and lived up to their billing as favourites going into the final as, in a tense but exciting finale, they came away with first place and the title for 2017.

The club’s head coach Tim Evans, a former international swimmer, said: “Corby Swimming Club is just going from strength-to-strength with some impressive results coming from all the swimmers.

“The results speak for themselves – the Diddy League swimmers are the future plus we have five swimmers ranked in the top 24 in Great Britain so they’re setting the bar as high as they can.

“I’m sure you will see more and more improvement and we are definitely all excited for the future.”

For more information about the club, visit the website www.corbyswimmingclub.org.uk