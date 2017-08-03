Corby boxer Murray has the buzz back

Have your say

Corby welterweight Darren Murray is under new management and looking forward to big fights – just weeks after he thought his ring career was over.

Murray thought about quitting after a show in Corby in March was postponed, but the 23-year-old says he’s been remotivated by a change of manager.

He’s joined Jason McClory’s stable and boxes on his show at the Best Western Hotel in Corby on Friday, November 3.

Simon Barclay tops the bill when he goes toe to toe with Russ Henshaw for the vacant British Classic Challenge Belt and Murray says Corby fight fans could see him fighting

for honours sometime next year.

“This feels like a new start for me,” beamed Murray, who’s launched his pro career with crowdpleasing points wins over Lewis O’Mara and Ali Wyatt.

“There’s this show in November, another one in March and Jason says that once I’ve got five or six wins under my belt I can go for a title.

“Hearing that gives me the desire to train harder.

“It was disheartening when the last show was cancelled and I did feel like packing up.

“That was me done with boxing.

“But now I’m really buzzing and I want to go to the gym and train.

“It’s hard to train when you don’t know when you will be boxing and in the past, I haven’t been very professional.

“I wasn’t living the life.

“I was eating fatty foods – I love a Chinese – if I didn’t have a fight coming up, but now there’s a plan in place for me and I know if I keep going to the gym and stay in shape, Jason will get me fights.

“He could get me big fights on TV shows.”

McClory is Frank Warren’s matchmaker – and is looking forward to watching Murray.

Murray said: “Jason likes my aggressive style.

“He says I’m his kind of fighter and I’ve just got to keep winning and see what doors open for me.”

The show in Corby also features Kettering’s Domenic Specchio and tickets are available from 07816 290582.