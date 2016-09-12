Clark to make long-awaited return in Wanderers game

Calum Clark will play his first game for almost a year as he lines up for the Wanderers at Newcastle this evening (kick-off 5pm).

The flanker was crowned Saints’ supporters’ and players’ player of the year at the conclusion of a fantastic 2014/15 campaign.

But he was unable to play a competitive match last season after injuring his shoulder in a pre-season win at Wasps in October.

He furthered aggravated the injury in training soon after and required surgery, which kept him out of full training until recently.

However, he is now back to fitness and will start at No.6 for the Saints second string in round one of the Aviva A League at Kingston Park.

Argentina sevens player Juan Pablo Estelles will also be in the starting line-up as he takes his place at outside centre.

Wanderers team to face Newcastle: Furbank; Collins, Estelles, Hutchinson, Packman; Olver, Kessell; E Waller, Clare, Denman; Moon, J Onojaife; Clark, Ludlam, Bennett.

Replacements: Marshall, Beesley, Parkins, Rayment, D Onojaife, Emery, Grayson.