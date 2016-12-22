Chesterwell’s onslaught continues

Chesterwell D’s onslaught continued in Division Three of the Wellingborough & District Table Tennis League as they moved 20 points clear at the top at the halfway point.

Their latest success was another 10-0 whitewash, this time at Westfield E, and it means they have dropped just three points so far in their relentless charge towards promotion.

There were some close sets, however, as both Nicole King and Stuart Rae took Duncan Wright to five and Wendy Bradford lost out 13-11 to both Johnathan Driscoll and Wright in the third.

The in-house clash between WDHA Knightriders and WDHA Challengers ended in a 9-1 win for the latter but, with four sets going all the way and three being lost by the Knightriders, the scoreline could have been closer.

Rishan Ganatra and Ansh Shah both secured hat-tricks with Daniel Bain winning twice, losing out to Kavish Dodhia 11-8 in the fifth.

Swati Jethwa had some close calls and was unlucky not to win a point while the doubles saw Jethwa and Dodhia lose to Shah and Ganatra.

No player was unbeaten as Westfield D and Higham Harriers C drew 5-5.

For Westfield, Stuart Holroyd and Amrat Mistry won twice, both losing to Oli Hicks in three ends. Asish Nandi picked up a single point in his victory over the higher-ranked Oli Hicks 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.

Matt and Katie Hicks picked up one win each and Harriers C needed the doubles to tie the match which Oli and Matt did in three close ends over Nandi and Holroyd.

Higham Band B produced a good performance to claim a 5-5 draw with higher-placed Stanwick.

Band’s new signing Matt Cox got off to a good start when defeating Al Hayes 5-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9 in his first outing.

Stuart Futrill, also in his first season, has been steadily improving and secured two good wins, but lost out to Geoff Neville, who is still unbeaten with six hat-tricks under his belt.

Jon Tuplin, after winning two points, joined Neville in the doubles but lost out to Cox and Futrill 11-3 in the fifth.

Results: WDHA Knightriders D 1 (Kavish Dodhia) WDHA Challengers C 9 (Daniel Bain 2, Rishan Ganatra 3, Ansh Shah 3, doubles Shah/Ganatra), Westfield D 5 (Stuart Holroyd 2, Asish Nandi, Amrat Mistry 2) Higham Harriers C 5 (Oli Hicks 2, Matt Hicks, Katie Hicks, doubles Oli/Matt Hicks), Westfield E 0 Chesterwell D 10 (Johnathan Driscoll 3, Duncan Wright 3, Daniel Mann 3, doubles Driscoll/Mann), Higham Band B 5 (Neil Thompson, Matthew Cox, Stuart Futrill 2, doubles Cox/Futrill) Stanwick VHTTC 5 (Geoff Neville 3, Jon Tuplin 2).

Kevin Bird and Patryk Polanski scored untroubled trebles against bottom markers Wanderers B and neither dropped a leg as leaders Westfield A claimed a 9-1 win in Division One.

The only two games in doubt were where Stewart Williams avoided a whitewash, winning out 11-8 in the fifth against Travis Holly but Bob Hickson was not so fortunate, going down 11-8 in the fifth to the same player.

Steve Kendall got back on the hat-trick trail but it was not enough for Old Grammarians A as they were beaten 6-4 by WDHA Royals.

Kendall’s highlight was an 11-3, 5-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9 win over Abin Islam.

Phil Laurence again found the going tough, failing to register but Mick Ball gained a rare win - 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-4 - over Amit Shah.

Laurence and Kendall fought hard in the doubles but Islam and Shyam Bavalia won out 11-9, 4-11, 4-11, 11-6, 11-7 to gain the narrow overall victory.

Chesterwell B’s Graham Ellson is in a rich vein of form and he saw off Chesterwell A’s Valdy Papiernik and Stan Galkowski, 11-5 in the fifth against the latter.

In a hard-fought game, Mike Pond won out 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9 to prevent Ellson fro gaining an excellent treble.

Carlton Ellwood beat Pond and must have been disappointed in going down to Papiernik and Galkowski, the latter in the fifth.

Luke Hughes failed to emulate his team-mates as he was unable to gain a leg and the Pond/Galkowski combination won the doubles to wrap up the A side’s 7-3 success.

Higham Harriers A learned the lesson from the previous week when a depleted side crashed to a heavy defeat.

They fielded their strongest line-up and gaining their second win of the season, edging out St John A 6-4.

Ian Bird has a 100 per cent record but had a harder game than expected against Pete Boustred, before winning out 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 12-10.

Norman Wooster had his best-ever league win as he beat Grant Timms 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 13-11 but the gloss was taken off somewhat when he went down to Jon Perkins and Pete Boustred.

Graham Bird’s 12-10, 11-8, 11-7 win over Jon Perkins saw the match dependent on the doubles which the Birds took 6-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 over Perkins and Boustred for a good victory, which should give Harriers much encouragement.

Results: Old Grammarians A 4 (Mick Ball, Steve Kendall 3) WDHA Royals A 6 (Abin Islam 2, Amit Shah, Shyam Bavalia 2, doubles Islam/Bavalia), Chesterwell A 7 (Valdy Papiernik 2, Stan Galkowski 2, Mike Pond 2 doubles Galkowski/Pond) Chesterwell B 3 (Carlton Ellwood, Graham Ellson 2), Wanderers B 1 (Stewart Williams) Westfield A 9 (Kevin Bird 3, Travis Holly 2, Patryk Polanski 3, doubles Bird/Polanski), Higham Harriers A 6 (Graham Bird, Norman Wooster, Ian Bird 3, doubles Bird/Bird) St John A 4 (Jon Perkins, Pete Boustred 2, Grant Timms).

Westfield B closed out the first half of the season with another solid win as they beat Wanderers C 8-2.

The victory opened up a 16-point lead at the top of the Division Two table, having played one match more than their two closest rivals.

Charlie Clements again led the way with his seventh treble of the season and was well supported with two wins apiece from Leigh Clements and Mark Thomas.

The visitors’ main resistance came from James Findlay with a fighting double but Tony Wallis and Carl Singh both ended the night pointless after each had led one of their singles encounters 2-0.

The Clements finally took the doubles in straight sets to secure a fine success.

Chesterwell C’s fifth win on the trot, a 7-3 victory over Higham Band A, saw them move up to second.

And it was mainly thanks to Stuart Coles’ third treble of the season and Maxine Shears’ sixth in a row.

Clare Coles scored their seventh point, recovering from 2-1 down to win 15-13 in the fifth end against Pete Martin.

Nigel Magee and Keith Stockley scored single wins for the visitors and Magee teamed up with Pete Martin to secure a thrilling five-set doubles win after being two down.

The mid-table clash between WDHA Superkings and Westfield C ended in a 5-5 draw.

Tarun Mistry scored a fine treble for the Superkings but needed to win the fifth end against both Piotr Polanski and Tim Mason to remain unbeaten on the night.

Polanski and Mason both scored well-earned doubles for the visitors and paired up to take the doubles to secure the draw.

Rahul Jethwa and Dev Patel completed the scoring for the Superkings with a single win apiece.

Results: Chesterwell C 7 (Stuart Coles 3, Maxine Shears 3, Clare Coles) Higham Band A 3 (Nigel Magee, Keith Stockley, doubles Magee/Martin), Westfield B 8 (Charlie Clements 3, Leigh Clements 2, Mark Thomas 2, doubles Clements/Clements) Wanderers C 2 (James Findlay 2), WDHA Superkings 5 (Tarun Mistry 3, Rahul Jethwa, Dev Patel) Westfield C 5 (Piotr Polanski 2, Tim Mason 2, doubles Mason/Polanski).

The Northants County Table Tennis Association (NCTTA) have obtained a sponsorship deal for their prestigious County Closed tournament in April.

The company who have given the help are T&K Precision Ltd, which has been a family-owned and run business since 1961 and are specialists manufacturers to the motor racing industry, including most major F1 teams. They are based at Round Spinney in Northampton.