Charley is all set for the Solheim Cup

Charley Hull cemented her status as one of the key golfers in the 2017 Solheim Cup team by finishing 16th in the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns GC, Scotland

The Kettering golfer was confirmed by European team captain Annika Sörenstam as one of the 12 players in the squad after shooting rounds of 68, 71, 71 and 70 over the weekend.

With the match against the USA taking place at Des Moines GC in Iowa from August 18, the 21-year-old will be looking to maintain her brilliant record in the event of six wins in eight games.

English golfers Georgia Hall, Florentyna Parker, Mel Reid and British Open runner-up Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who partnered Hull in her rookie appearance four years ago, also made the team.