Business as usual as champions start with a win

It was business as usual in the opening week of action in Division One of the Wellingborough & District Table Tennis League as reigning champions Westfield A started the season with an 8-2 win over Chesterwell A.

Kevin Bird won all three of his sets without losing an end and was ably assisted by Patryk Polanski and Travis Holly who both scored two points, losing out to Chesterwell’s Valdy Papiernik in five.

Tony Wharton secured a well-earned hat-trick as Wanderers A beat Thrapston 8-2.

Only one of his games went the full distance as he won out 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 11-6 against Chris Warliker.

Andy Law and Jon Taylor-Burt added two wins apiece, losing out to Warliker in four ends but making light of their games against Steve West and Alan Tyler.

Wharton and Law added the doubles against Tyler and West to wrap things up.

Results: Wanderers A 8 (Tony Wharton 3, Andy Law 2, Jon Taylor-Burt 2, doubles Wharton/Law) Thrapston 2 (Chris Warliker 2), Westfield A 8 (Patryk Polanski 2, Kevin Bird 3, Travis Holly 2, doubles Bird/Holly) Chesterwell A 2 (Valdy Papiernik 2).

Newly-promoted Stanwick started life in Division Two with a fine 7-3 victory against Higham Harriers B with Ian Baldock and Geoff Neville both recording maximums.

Mick Malins, Neil Stevens and Bob Collyer all scored single wins against Stanwick’s Al Hayes who was unlucky to remain pointless after taking two of the Harriers. players to a deciding fifth set.

Baldock and Neville wrapped up the match with a straight sets victory in the doubles.

Wanderers C recorded the best result of the opening week of the division with an 8-2 success against Higham Band A.

James Findlay led the way with a great maximum and received support from Tony Wallis and Carl Singh, who both won twice.

Nigel Magee put up brave resistance for the visitors with a double before Findlay and Singh combined to take the doubles for Wanderers.

Old Grammarians A will be keen to get straight back into the top flight and they started with a 7-3 win at WDHA Superkings.

Mick Ball scored a fine treble for the visitors and was well supported with two wins from new team member Martyn Reeves and a single from Phil Laurence.

Himanshu Ganatra, Tarun Mistry and Dev Patel all recorded singles for the hosts before Ball and Reeves paired up to take the doubles in straight sets.

The other game ended in stalemate as Westfield C and Chesterwell C drew 5-5.

Chesterwell’s Daniel Mann was the only unbeaten player while his Lee Hughes contributed their team’s other two points.

Tim Mason scored a good double for the home side with Mark Holly and Piotr Polanski adding a single win apiece before Mason and Polanski teamed up to secure the draw with a 12-10 victory in the fifth set of the doubles.

Results: Westfield C 5 (Mark Holly, Piotr Polanski, Tim Mason 2, doubles Polanski/Mason)

Chesterwell C 5 (Daniel Mann 3, Lee Hughes 2), Higham Harriers B 3 (Mick Malins, Neil Stevens, Bob Collyer) Stanwick VHTTC 7 (Ian Baldock 3, Geoff Neville 3, doubles Baldock/Neville), WDHA Superkings 3 (Himanshu Ganatra, Tarun Mistry, Dev Patel)

Old Grammarians A 7 (Phil Laurence, Mick Ball 3, Martyn Reeves 2, doubles Ball/Reeves), Wanderers C 8 (Tony Wallis 2, James Findlay 3, Carl Singh 2, doubles Findlay/Singh)

Higham Band A 2 (Nigel Magee 2).

There were hat-tricks for Martin Rice and Roger Fleming and they also teamed up to take the doubles as Old Grammarians B beat Higham Band B 9-1 in Division Three.

There were, however, some close moments with Fleming coming through after three fifth-end deciders against all of the Band players.

Deirdre Kiziak won the only point for Higham with an easy victory against Adrian Howes.

There was a shock 8-2 defeat for last season’s third-placed side Wanderers E as they went down 8-2 to WDHA Challengers.

There were some extremely long sets to make this an exciting match, Manav Pandya winning 7-11, 8-11, 21-19, 11-6, 12-10 over Derek Shears.

Kishan Mistry lost out to David May 13-11, 11-8, 3-11, 10-12, 15-17 with the Challengers taking the final point in another close five-end set.

A close result for WDHA Rising Stars were edged out 6-4 by Higham Harriers C.

The only unbeaten player was Ansh Shah who came through some long sets against both Matt Hicks (11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9) while brother Oli also gavce him a run for his money.

Oli and Matt both went on to gain two wins each, and with a single from sister Katie, they paired up to add the all-important win in the doubles to take the match.

An in-house fixture saw Westfield D scrape through 6-4 against their E side.

Amrat Mistry scored the only hat trick without losing an end, Asish Nandi supported well with two points, losing out to the E side’s Ashley Pedlar (11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 5-11, 8-11).

Pedlar, who also defeated Stuart Holroyd, teamed up with Stuart Rae winning once to add secure the doubles to make their score a little more acceptable.

Results: Old Grammarians B 9 (Martin Rice 3, Roger Fleming 3, Adrian Howes 2, doubles Rice/Fleming) Higham Band B 1 (Deirdre Kiziak), WDHA Challengers 8 (Manav Pandya 3, Hubert Malenda 2, Kishan Mistry 2, doubles Pandya/Mistry) Wanderers E 2 (Dave May, Steve Hoole), WDHA Rising Stars 4 (Ansh Shah 3, Kavish Dhodia) Higham Harriers C 6 (Oliver Hicks 2, Matthew Hicks 2, Katie Hicks, doubles O Hicks/M Hicks), Westfield E 4 (Ashley Pedlar 2, Stuart Rae, doubles Pedlar/Rae) Westfield D 6 (Stuart Holroyd, Amrat Mistry 3, Asish Nandi 2).