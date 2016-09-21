Ashton hit with 13-week ban for biting Saints prop Waller

Former Saints wing Chris Ashton has been banned for 13 weeks for biting Alex Waller on the arm during last Saturday’s game at Allianz Park.

Ashton was alleged to have bitten Waller twice, once in the 24th minute of the match, which Saints lost 27-12 to Saracens, and a second time a minute later.

Alex Waller was sin-binned during the second half

He was charged with two acts contrary to good sportsmanship but pleaded not guilty to both offences.

However, at the hearing in London on Tuesday night, the RFU disciplinary panel found the first charge proven before dismissing the second charge.

Ashton, who was banned for 10 weeks last season for making contact with the eyes of Ulster’s Luke Marshall, was given a 13-week suspension and will now not be free to play again until December 19.

Chairman of the panel Philip Evans QC said: “Having considered detailed evidence, the panel concluded that during the course of a ruck Chris Ashton bit the arm of Alex Waller at a time that Mr Waller was attempting to clear him out.

“The panel concluded it was a low-end entry point aggravated by his previous record.”