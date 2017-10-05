Arrows hit the target as rivals are whitewashed

Rothborough Arrows led the way during a week of big wins in Division One of the Kettering & District Table Tennis League.

Arrows beat club-mates Buccaneers with a straight-game whitewash as Martin Watts got his second consecutive maximum and Helen Watts and Julian Marlow their firsts of the season to take them to 19 points from two matches.

Lauren Ainsworth took Martin Watts and Marlow to deuce and Ivor Jones took Marlow to 14-12 but they couldn’t get that elusive end.

Burton Baptist A came off the back of the previous week’s draw with a thorough defeat of Westfield D.

Denise Jacobi, Dave Needham and a resurgent Harry Lade won their first hat-tricks of the season with Jacobi and Needham also taking the doubles.

Westfield’s Chris Alder was particularly unlucky, being within two points off beating Jacobi in three ends.

Corby Lakeview recovered from a defeat by overcoming Corby Smash C 10-0.

Rob Warrender, Adam Bendyk and Stephen Woolston were too strong but Smash showed good fight with young Alex Cochrane getting ends against Bendyk and Warrender while Andy Logan was two ends up against Woolston before succumbing.

Thrapston had another big win, this time when hosting two-man Harborough C.

Although Pete Briggs, Stewart Williams and Chris Warliker took all the spoils it wasn’t plain sailing with both Dave Coombs and Jamie Burgess pushing Williams all the way.

Coombs lost 11-9 in the fifth while Burgess was two up before Williams pegged him back and asserted his game.

Burgess was also unlucky not to get something against Warliker, losing two ends 14-12 while

Warliker and Williams added the gloss with the doubles.

The closest match saw Corby Smash B draw with Halesowen and again, two of the Hillery boys got a brace and one just a single win.

This time it was Peter and Tyler who were more successful and Lewis just got the single.

The match was tight throughout and swung several times but it wasn’t until Neil Stone won the final singles – rebuffing a spirited comeback from Lewis – to gain his first treble this season and then secured the doubles with Ken Knott to force the draw.

Stone had started by coming from two down to Peter, who later won his own five-ender against Knott.

Results: Burton Baptist A 10 (Jacobi 3, Lade 3, Needham 3, Jacobi/Needham) Westfield D 0, Corby Halesowen 5 (Stone 3, Knott, Knott/Stone) Corby Smash B 5 (P Hillery 2, T Hillery 2, L Hillery), Corby Smash C 0 Corby Lakeview 10 (Bendyk 3, Warrender 3, Woolston 3, Bendyk/Woolston), Rothborough Arrows 10 (Marlow 3, H Watts 2, M Watts 3, Marlow/H Watts) Rothborough Buccaneers 0, Thrapston 10 (Briggs 3, Warliker 3, Williams 3, Warliker/Williams) Harborough C 0.

Player of the week: Tyler Hillery.

Team of the week: Burton Baptist A.

Westfield A kicked off their title defence in the Premier Division with a 7-3 win against Higham.

The reigning champions fell behind when Mark Nannery beat Brian Wooding 3-0 but reeled off six wins in a row to take a commanding lead.

But 6-1 became 6-3 as Geoff Cummings got the better of Wooding before Nannery stunned Steve Silk.

Nannery, who missed a large portion of last season through injury, went 2-1 down but held his nerve to win the final two games 11-8, 11-9.

Hat-trick hero Roumen Stefanov and Kevin Bird, who made a cameo, teamed up to win the doubles for Westfield.

Rothbury won a Corby derby as they edged out Smash A 6-4.

Sam Wilson won a hat-trick for the visitors without dropping an end, aided by a five-game comeback by brother Adam over Henry Arthur.

Arthur held off a spirited Peter Hillery 11-9 in the fifth, with Chris Haynes and Aiden Smith both getting the better of Adam Wilson and Hillery.

Corby Lyveden Fields sit at the top of the table after a 7-3 win at Harborough A.

Barry Thompson bagged a brace for the hosts with wins over Aaron Moore and Kyle Murie, with Nathan Thompson also beating Moore.

Chris Haynes was the only unbeaten player on the night as Murie and Moore came from 2-1 down to win the doubles and seal the match.

Westfield B recovered from an opening-day defeat by hammering club rivals Westfield C 9-1.

Dan Smalley was unbeaten with the lower-ranked side’s only win coming from Bhavika Mistry over Matt Horrocks.

Nicole Bird scored a maximum but was fortunate to remain unbeaten after coming from 2-1 down to beat Mistry and then 2-0 down to down captain Steve Hobbs.

Mark Beaumont retired injured midway through his clash with Horrocks and gave Smalley a walkover.

Results: Higham 3 (Nannery 2, Cummings) Westfield A 7 (Stefanov 3, Silk 2, Wooding, Stefanov/Bird), Corby Rothbury 6 (Smith 2, Haynes 2, Arthur, Smith/Arthur) Corby Smash A 4 (S Wilson 3, A Wilson), Harborough A 3 (B Thompson 2, N Thompson) Corby Lyveden Fields 7 (Haynes 3, Murie 2, Moore, Murie/Moore), Westfield C 1 (Mistry) Westfield B 9 (Smalley 3, Bird 3, Horrocks 2, Smalley/Bird).

Team of the week: Westfield B.

Player of the week: Mark Nannery.

Westfield E will be glad to complete their first game of the season after the summer break as they got off to a good start in Division Two.

Sidney Wright and Evie Elliott shot to a 2-0 lead with Elliot beating Bryan Lade, who had a treble last week, and Wright beating debutant Biggs.

Bronwen Grigg grabbed her first win of the season beating Biggs who had a blank.

The standout player was Kelvin Marshall who won his three with only Elliott taking a solitary game off him.

Elliott and Wright clinched a tight match with a very close doubles.

Corby Lincoln continued their fine form with a relatively straightforward win over Smash D.

James Lock and Ashleigh Maynard, on their first outings, both had blanks with Maynard giving Ann Woolston a close game when taking her to five ends.

Chris Winter again had a brace but failed to make any inroads into Woolston who finished with a treble.

A local derby saw Rothboroughs Comets and Dakotas going head to head.

Anthony Yeomans and Cathy Taylor both beat ex-Dakota Pete Rowbotham in tight matches going the distance while Lee Mordecai and Ray Harrison both had trebles, showing Comets depth of their squad.

With Beth Tyler back, Old Village were looking to getting back to winning ways but with Burton C fielding a strong team it was always going to be close.

Jim Chatburn couldn’t find the same form after his treble last week along with Dave Marks who had another fruitless night.

Wendy Bradford claimed her first win of the season and could have had a really good night if she had beaten Jon Sanders but fell short in the fifth end.

Sanders was on top form with a superb hat-trick, taking both the Tyler scalps with Alan Tyler ranked number three in the division.

The two Tylers combined to see out the doubles in what turned out to be a close match.

Harborough D had a consecutive Corby Town game, this time against Harrogate.

John McGowan had a nice treble with Mick Radford and Peter Smith both winning two apiece.

Hunt, in his first outing for the new Corby team, was their best player with a brace on the night but was pushed close by Radford.

Mia Solomon and George Toseland struggled with only Toseland taking a solitary game.

Smash E didn’t have far to travel when playing neighbours Corby Chesham.

Piotr Knitter went one better this week and scored a triple without dropping an end. Michael Wilson scored his first win of the campaign.

Buoyed by his good performance last week, Nick Preston-Jones had a brace and the longest game of the night when beating Tom Reygan over five ends.

New player Thomas Knox had a rough introduction to the league, only managing one end against Wilson.

With the match in the balance at 5-4 Smash crossed the line with a relatively easy doubles without dropping an end.

Results: Westfield E 6 (Wright 2, Elliott 2, Grigg, Wright/Elliott) Burton Baptist C 4 (Marshall 3, Lade), Corby Smash D 2 (Winter 2) Corby Lincoln 8 (Woolston 3, Donaldson 2, Murie 2, Woolston/Murie), Rothborough Comets 8 (Mordecai 3, Harrison 3, Rowbotham, Mordecai/Harrison) Rothborough Dakotas 2 (Taylor, Yeomans), Burton Baptist D 4 (Sanders 3, Chatburn) Old Village 6 (B Tyler 2, A Tyler 2, Bradford, Tyler/Tyler), Corby Harrogate 2 (Hunt 2), Harborough D 8 (McGowan 3, Radford 2, Smith 2, McGowan/Smith), Corby Chesham 4 (C P-Jones 2, N P-Jones 2) Corby Smash E 6 (Knitter 3, Reygan, Wilson, Knitter/Reygan).

Player of the week: Jon Sanders.

Team of the week: Rothborough Comets.