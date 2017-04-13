Arrows book a final spot

For the first time in three years Westfield A failed to reach the Kettering & District Table Tennis League’s Millman Salver final after losing 21-17 to Rothborough Arrows.

Sean Smith’s 4-0 victory over Brian Wooding gave Arrows a 12-8 lead which proved decisive as Westfield could only halve the following eighteen rubbers.

Smith starred for Arrows, scoring eight points with Stefanov also scoring eight for Westfield.

Wooding was sadly out of form managing only one point from 12.

Higham booked the other final spot, defeating Rothborough Dakotas 23-17.

After five games the scores were level at 10-10 before Higham gained the initiative, taking 13 of the next 20 points.

Richard Bashford and Richard Elliott starred for Higham taking nine and eight points each respectively.

Results: Rothborough Dakotas 17 (Yeomans (+7) 6/6, Taylor (+8) 4/8, Fleming (+8) 5/7, Taylor/Yeomans (+7) 2/2) Higham 23 (Bashford (SCR) 9/3, Elliott (SCR) 8/4, Nannery (SCR) 4/8, Bashford/Nannery (SCR) 2/2), Westfield A 17 (Wooding (SCR) 1/11, Stefanov (SCR) 8/4, Silk (SCR) 7/5, Silk/Stefanov (SCR) 1/1) Rothborough Arrows 21 (Marlow (+6) 6/6, M Watts (+6) 6/6, Smith (+6) 8/4, Marlow/Smith (+6) 1/1).

Corby Smash are guaranteed a winner in the Borough Trophy after Division Two leaders Smash B and Division Three leaders Smash C both won their semi-finals 5-4.

Conceding three points with only two players, Smash B’s Adam and Sam Wilson won five of the six rubbers played against Rothborough Arrows.

Helen Watts put Arrows 4-3 ahead defeating Sam Wilson 23-21 in the deciding game.

Adam levelled the scores beating Martin Watts 21-15, 13-21, 21-19 and brother Sam clinched the deciding point with a 17-21, 21-17, 22-20 win over Sean Smith.

Smash A also fielded a two-player team but could not match their B team’s victory.

Tony West’s maximum and Mike Ainsworth’s 21-17, 21-18 victory over Tyler Hillery levelled the match at 4-4 before elder brother Peter’s easy win over Ainsworth settled the tie in Smash C’s favour.

Results: Rothborough Arrows 4 (H Watts (+4) 2, M Watts (+7), Smith (+7)) Corby Smash B 5 (S Wilson (SCR) 2, A Wilson (+5) 3), Corby Smash A 4 (Ainsworth (+10), West (SCR) 3) Corby Smash C 5 (P Hillery (+12) 2, L Hillery (+12) 2, T Hillery (+12)).

Westfield C and Thrapston Falcons will contest the Shirley Everard Points Cup Final after Westfield’s 414-379 defeat of Burton Baptist C and Falcons’ 439-407 win over Corby Lyveden Fields.

Steve Hobbs, Sam Wildman and Matt Rushton made steady inroads into Baptist’s 170-point advantage and victory was assured by game nine.

Henry Arthur easily achieved the handicapper’s target, only conceding 61 points, but Chris Haynes and Kyle Murie were unable to match his efforts in the second tie.

Nigel Payne was again Falcons’ star only conceding nineteen points to much higher ranked Premier Division opponents.

Payne, Ian Baldock and Alan Tyler all won rubbers which proved decisive in achieving a comfortable 32- point victory.

Results: Thrapston Falcons (+170) 439 (Payne 99/118, Baldock 84/123, Tyler 64/124, Payne/Baldock 22/42) Corby Lyveden Fields (SCR) 407 (Murie 116/100, Haynes 123/86, Arthur 126/61, Haynes/Arthur 42/22), Westfield C (SCR) 414 (Hobbs 126/62, Wildman 126/50, Rushton 126/58, Hobbs/Wildman 36/39) Burton Baptist C (+170) 379 (Muggleton 51/126, Agg 60/126, Goodman 59/126, Agg/Muggleton 39/36).

A Kettering pupil will represent the county in table tennis at the National Schools’ Individual Championships.

Year 8 Bishop Stopford student Lakshmi Kowdley Hemanth took the Girls Under-13 crown at the Northamptonshire Schools’ Championships at Weavers Academy in Wellingborough having first picked up a bat in 2014.

She has been training since 2016 and currently trains at Burton Latimer Table Tennis Club and Wellingborough District Hindu Association Table Tennis Club (WDHATTC).

She will now be one of 350 players across the country competing on the national stage in Wolverhampton on Saturday, April 29.