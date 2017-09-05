Mallinder tells supporters Saints will give it everything against Tigers

Jim Mallinder has told the Saints supporters that his players will be 'putting everything out there' to beat Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

Mallinder's men were thrashed 55-24 in their Aviva Premiership season opener against Saracens at Twickenham on Saturday.

It was a sobering day, with Sarries scoring seven first-half tries and nine in all.

And Saints now need a huge response against their local rivals, who were beaten 27-23 by Bath on Sunday.

When asked what his message for the Saints fans is ahead of this weekend's derby date, Mallinder said: "Hopefully they're going to get excited and look forward to it.

"We'll be putting everything out there.

"We'll be training hard and we'll be giving it everything we've got this week."

And when asked how many selection decisions he will have to make for the Tigers battle, Mallinder simply replied: "23."

Saints have finished outside the Premiership top four in each of the past two seasons.

They were fifth in 2015/16 and seventh in 2016/17.

But Mallinder insists things can be fixed and he feels confident that his team will improve in the weeks and months to come.

"We can fix this," the Saints boss said. "If you look at our players, we've got the players to do that.

"But we certainly need to step up."