Gibson so proud of Saints' win against Tigers

Jamie Gibson expressed his 'immense pride' after Saints secured a superb 24-11 victory against Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

Tries from Luther Burrell, Dylan Hartley and Tom Collins earned a convincing derby-day success at Franklin's Gardens.

It was a showing full of character as Saints bounced back from the 55-24 defeat to Saracens at Twickenham on the opening day of the Aviva Premiership season.

And former Tigers forward Gibson, who started in the seven shirt, said: “I’m really proud of the squad.

“We were quite down after last week, we went out and didn’t show ourselves in the right place.

"To be honest we were a bit embarrassed after that Saracens game and we knew that being at home for an east midlands derby against a side like Leicester was our chance to put things right.

“We came out from minute one, we set the tone and we had them for 80 minutes so I’m immensely proud of the squad for that."

Tigers have now lost both of their games this season, having been beaten by Bath at Welford Road in their league curtain raiser.

Matt O'Connor's men took meagre consolation from the defeat to Saints, with Jonny May's last-gasp score and two penalties from George Ford the only things they had to shout about.

And Gibson added: “We worked hard, really highlighted where we went wrong against Saracens and we put that right.

“In that first 50 or 60 minutes we put the pressure on them and kept that pressure on them.

"There wasn’t a minute of that game where we switched off, there wasn’t a single moment of that game where we took the pressure off, and it showed in the last 10 minutes.

“They were starting to run into walls, they didn’t get a look in because we never gave them the chance.

"So like I said, I’m immensely proud of the squad, we fronted up today and showed where we should be.”