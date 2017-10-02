Frustration for Wanderers as clash with Wasps is postponed

There was frustration for the Wanderers as their clash with Wasps was postponed 35 minutes after the scheduled kick-off time of 7.30pm.
An ambulance must be present and as it was not able to arrive at Ivor Preece Field on time, the Prem Rugby A League match will now have to be rescheduled.
The situation will irk the travelling team, which was to include Tom Wood and Piers Francis.
Both of those players were looking to get valuable minutes under their belt after recently returning from injury.
But the game could not go ahead and Wasps have confirmed that it will be rearranged with free admission for fans.
