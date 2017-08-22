Warburton in to boost Steelmen

Corby Town have Sam Warburton from King’s Lynn.

He comes in a few days after Steelmen favourite Paul Malone returned to the club and assistant-manager Rob Gould is hoping they can both help improve the team.

“Sam’s come in from King’s Lynn and, although he’s still a young lad, he’s played a lot a Step 3 and a bit at Step 2," Gould explained.

“He’s got a nice left foot, he’s got a bit of pace and he’ll get forward as much as possible.

“He’ll be good for us because we’ve not got a lot on the left side at the moment and both he and Paul will improve competition for places."

Warburton joined King's Lynn from Nuneaton when he signed an 18-month contract last December.

He went on to make 40 appearances but has found his playing chances limited.

He said: "I'm gutted to be leaving the club, But travelling and sitting on the bench every week isn't for me, I'm a young lad and I need to be playing every week so the time was right for me to move on."