Steelmen want to regain opening-day form

Corby Town assistant-manager Rob Gould insists everyone at the club is working hard to get things firing on the field.

The Steelmen have suffered a couple of disappointing results with a 2-1 league defeat at Spalding United being followed up last weekend by 3-0 reverse against Dereham which saw them dumped out of the FA Cup at the preliminary round stage.

Both were setbacks for a club who are looking to challenge at the top of Evo-Stik League South.

But a difficult-looking double header – with Basford and Bedworth both providing opposition over the bank holiday weekend – will see Corby giving it their all to get back to winning ways.

Gould explained: “It was a disappointing afternoon against Dereham – we got beaten by the better side.

“It’s frustrating because we wanted to win the game and wanted to do well in the cup.

“But perhaps more because of the way we played.

“We can’t keep looking back, though. We’ve got to move forward.

“We’re training twice this week and we want to put in a good performance at the weekend.

“We’ll be trying to get the lads back to playing the way they did against Romulus on the opening day (a 5-1 home success).

“We’ll learn from the mistakes and work hard to get better.”

Corby have strengthened their squad this week with the addition of Sam Warburton who has joined from King’s Lynn.

He comes in a few days after Steelmen favourite Paul Malone returned to the club and Gould is hoping they can both improve the team.

“Sam’s come in from King’s Lynn and, although he’s still a young lad, he’s played a lot a Step 3 and a bit at Step 2.

“He’s got a nice left foot, he’s got a bit of pace and he’ll get forward as much as possible.

“He’ll be good for us because we’ve not got a lot on the left side at the moment and both he and Paul will improve competition for places.

“We’ll always be looking to sign those sort of players if they come available.

“But we don’t the situation where it’s a revolving door.

“We’re trying to build a side here and it’s our intention to work with what we’ve got.

“We’ve got a good squad but, if someone becomes available who is better than we’ve got, we’ll try to bring them in.”

And of the weekend two clashes, Gould added: “We expect Basford to be up there and we know they’re a good side. And then we’ve got Bedworth so it’s a tough bank holiday.

“But Saturday is our priority at the moment. We’re at home and it would be great to get another win like the first game.”