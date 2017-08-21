Poppies and Diamonds must both travel in the cup

Have your say

The first round qualifying draw of the FA Cup has brought away days for Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The Poppies take to the road to face Northern Premier League First Division South side Romulus in their tie while Diamonds must go to Tividale who are based near Dudley.

Their hosts have won both their league matches and sit seventh in the West Midlands Regional League.

The matches will take place on Saturday, September 2