Young hopes for better days ahead for Wanderers

A new era got under way at Burton Park Wanderers this week.

Daren Young’s return to management had already been confirmed but he took charge of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One side for the first time on Tuesday night.

And the change had a desired effect as Wanderers picked up their first point of the season as they drew 3-3 with Huntingdon Town at Latimer Park.

Young’s arrival has brought with it fresh blood for the Wanderers squad with experienced players like Paul Caswell and Mark Forbes joining the club.

And the new boss, who takes his team to Thrapston Town tonight (Friday), is hoping there will be some successful days to come for a club that has struggled at the lower end of Division One for some time.

“We started off well, we were 2-0 up at half-time and we probably got a bit in awe of ourselves and a bit complacent,” Young said as he reflected on his first game in charge.

“We probably presumed a bit too much but there were lads there who hadn’t played together before so it is early days.

“I am a bit frustrated we didn’t get more from the game but it is a point on the board.

“I am just pleased to be back in the game. The main reason for coming back was to have that passion and that buzz again.

“There are some really hard-working people at this club and they deserve more than being thumped every week.

“Tuesday was a start for us and we can look forward to the game at Thrapston now.

“And hopefully we can have some successful days in the future.”

This weekend's other fixtures

FA VASE

First qualifying round: Cogenhoe v Rothwell Corinthians, Raunds v Wellingborough Town, Stewarts & Lloyds v Swaffham.

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry Town v Eynesbury, Desborough v Yaxley, ON Chenecks v Boston Town, Sileby Rangers v Deeping, Wisbech v St Andrews.

Division One: Oakham v Rushden & Higham.