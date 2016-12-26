UCL clubs ready for Boxing Day action

There’s a virtual full programme of action and some big games on the agenda in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League today (Monday).

Things get under way for the local clubs at 11am when Wellingborough Town make the short trip across the county to take on Cogenhoe United in the Premier Division.

And that is followed by another local derby when Rothwell Corinthians host high-flying Desborough Town at Sergeants Lawn at midday.

Two Division One derbies also kick-off at noon with the big game of the day seeing fifth-placed Whitworth hosting Irchester United who are just above them in the table.

At the same time at Hayden Road, meanwhile, Rushden & Higham United take on Burton Park Wanderers.

Later on this afternoon, Ian Benjamin’s Stewarts & Lloyds entertain Lutterworth Athletic at Occupation Road (3pm).