Turner at the double as Desborough go third

Desborough Town moved up to third place in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division as they returned to action with a 3-0 success at Harrowby United.

Jason Turner put Ar Tarn in front after 12 minutes and the striker doubled the advantage before half-time.

And a second-half strike from Jake Bettles wrapped things up for Chris Bradshaw’s high-flyers.

Wellingborough Town consolidated their mid-table position with a 3-0 victory over Oadby Town at the Dog & Duck.

Barry Deacon fired them into the lead and the same player coolly slotted home the second before Jack Wisniewski wrapped things up for the Doughboys.

Rothwell Corinthians suffered a 3-1 defeat to Wisbech Town at Sergeants Lawn.

Corinthians opened the scoring through Kalon Peniasko after eight minutes but the Fenmen levelled before the break and then scored twice in the second half to seal the points.

Whitworth remain firmly in the shake-up for promotion in Division One after hammering strugglers Woodford United 6-0 at the Victoria Mill Ground.

Jonny Hazell scored twice while Cavell Jarvis and Simon Anderson were also among the goals as the Flourmen stayed in touch with those above them.

Leaders Daventry Town were held to a 1-1 draw as Irchester United returned with an excellent point at Communications Park.

Ty Clark gave the Romans the lead but Adam Confue replied for the table-toppers.

The rest of the top five also won as Bugbrooke beat Burton Park Wanderers 4-0, Buckingham Town thumped Thrapston Town 6-0 and Olney Town inflicted a 5-1 defeat on Stewarts & Lloyds, who had Ryan Buckingham on target.

Raunds Town battled back to earn a point as they drew 1-1 at Melton Town.

Mason Thomas grabbed the Shopmates’ equaliser with seven minutes to go.

Rushden & Higham United finished the game with just eight men as they lost 1-0 at Oakham United.

The Lankies fell behind before Aaron Cormack was sent-off in the first half.

Their task was made harder when Jed Ainge was forced off with an injury after all three substitutions had been made and their hopes were ended when Gavin Fitzgerald also saw red.