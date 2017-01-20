Thrapston could have a say in the promotion race

Ian Walker is hoping Thrapston Town can maintain their recent good form and have a say in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One promotion race over the next couple of weeks.

Thrapston are unbeaten in three matches after they came from 4-2 down, despite having led 2-1 at one stage, to draw 4-4 with Lutterworth Athletic last weekend.

They are now gearing up for a trip to third-placed Olney Town tomorrow (Saturday) while their next game after that is at home against Buckingham Town, who are fourth.

“We are doing okay at the moment, we have put together a little unbeaten run,” Walker said.

“We had a great win over Raunds just before the Christmas break and then we won at Stewarts & Lloyds and then last weekend we had the 4-4 draw with Lutterworth.

“It was a bizarre game and we had eight minutes of madness where we went from a winning position to a losing one. But I was happy with a point after being 4-2 down.

“We have still got our own plans and goals for this season.

“But we do have a couple of games coming up against teams towards the top so while we are not directly involved, we could have a say in what happens up there.

“I am sure there will be a lot of toing and froing over the next couple of months but from our point of view, we want to keep our good form going no matter who the opponents are.”

There is a big game at the top this weekend with fifth-placed Whitworth taking on second-placed Bugbrooke at London Road.

Elsewhere, Raunds Town and Irchester United will cross swords in a local derby at Kiln Park, Rushden & Higham United host Woodford United and Burton Park Wanderers are on the road at Long Buckby.