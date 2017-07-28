Sunday trip to Wisbech is far from ideal for Doughboys

The curtain is ready to come up on the new ChromaSport United Counties League season with the annual Groundhop Weekend.

The event, run in conjunction with the Peterborough & District League, will see eight games played over three days with big crowds expected to be on hand.

But not everyone is a fan of it.

Wellingborough Town’s UCL Premier Division campaign starts with a tough trip to Wisbech Town at 5pm on Sunday afternoon, a kick-off time that Doughboys boss Stuart Goosey is far from ideal.

“I’m not a big fan of it to be honest,” Goosey said.

“We have still got a lot of lads away on holiday but we are playing away at Wisbech at 5pm on a Sunday and it will be the best part of 10.30pm before we are all home and then we will have to be up for work again on Monday morning, all for UCL football.

“But we have to make the best of it, we have a squad for the game and we know it will be a tough game because Wisbech are always a decent side, particularly at home.

“The lads have put a real shift in during pre-season, we have played some decent sides and there have been some good performances.”

Goosey is hoping his team can carry on the momentum after they finished last season in spectacular fashion.

A 10-match unbeaten run, with eight wins, saw Wellingborough finish ninth after being in the lower half of the table for much of the campaign.

“We have kept the majority of the squad,” the Doughboys boss added.

“One or two have departed but that was to be expected with the run we had at the end of the season because the players put themselves in the shop window.

“But we have brought one or two in as well and for us, it will be a case of trying to carry on the momentum we had at the end of last season.”