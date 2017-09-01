Sparrow happy to have a selection problem

Rothwell Corinthians boss Shaun Sparrow has the problem every manager wants.

Corinthians head to Sileby Rangers tomorrow (Saturday) and Sparrow admits it’s going to be tough to pick his starting team after the midweek draw at early ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division pacesetters Leicester Nirvana.

Sparrow brought in Dan Stewart and Mapeo Mendez for the trip to the table toppers and said both impressed in the 1-1 draw.

“We have a lot of quality players and none of them really deserve to be on the bench,” said Sparrow.

“I’m having to sit down and really think through who I’m going to pick.

“But it’s good to have that strength.

“Against Whitworths and Harborough, we’ve made changes and gone on to win the match.”

Corinthians took the lead at Nirvana through Jordan Henson’s first-half penalty – and weren’t pegged back until the dying minutes.

The result keeps Corinthians among the early pacesetters ahead of the trip to Sileby when they could welcome back skipper Ben Johnson.

“We still don’t know who the top teams will be,” said Sparrow.

“But with the squad we have, we should be able to compete.”

This weekend's fixtures

Premier Division: Desborough v Daventry Town, Harborough v Oadby, Kirby Muxloe v Eynesbury, Leicester Nirvana v ON Chenecks, Newport Pagnell v Peterborough Northern Star, Sileby Rangers v Rothwell Corinthians, Sleaford v Wellingborough Town, Whitworth v Cogenhoe.

Division One: Blackstones v Irchester, Buckingham v Lutterworth Town, Harrowby v Bugbrooke, Long Buckby v Huntingdon, Lutterworth Athletic v Burton Park Wanderers, Rushden & Higham v Thrapston, Olney v Bourne, Melton v Stewarts & Lloyds, Raunds v Oakham