Shopmates see off Doughboys in the Vase

Raunds Town moved into the second qualifying round of the FA Vase after they beat ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division neighbours Wellingborough Town 2-0 at Kiln Park.

The Shopmates, who have been going well in Division One so far this season, did their damage with two goals in the space of eight first-half minutes.

Action from the FA Vase tie between Cogenhoe United and Rothwell Corinthians

Dan Porter opened the scoring and then Ty Clark added the second to send Raunds through.

Rothwell Corinthians face a replay with Premier Division rivals Cogenhoe United on Tuesday night after the teams couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes at Compton Park.

Corinthians missed a first-half penalty before Cogenhoe took the lead after the break but Luke Phillips struck to earn a replay.

Stewarts & Lloyds shipped five second-half goals as they were dumped out by Swaffham Town at Occupation Road.

Having fallen behind, the Foundrymen went in level at 1-1 at the break thanks to Rolandas Lukesaitis’ equaliser but Swaffham ran away with it after the break as they completed a 6-1 success.

Desborough Town suffered a 4-1 defeat to Yaxley at the Waterworks Field in the UCL Premier Division.

Aidan Bradshaw’s goal in the 88th minute proved to be only a consolation as Yaxley scored twice late on to round off their win.

On Friday night, Whitworth went down 4-2 to Newport Pagnell Town, who maintained their 100 per cent start at London Road.

Cavell Jarvis and Ashley Hunt were on target for the Flourmen.

Burton Park Wanderers followed their first point of the season with their first win in Division One as the fresh start under Daren Young continued with a 4-3 success at Thrapston Town.

It was all-square at 2-2 at half-time with Michael Byrne and Paul Caswell on target for Wanderers.

Stuart MacMichael put them 3-2 up and then Caswell added his second to make it 4-2 before Thrapston pulled another back in stoppage-time.

It was also a fine weekend for Rushden & Higham United who climbed up to fifth with a 4-0 victory at Oakham United.

They were 1-0 up at the break through Nat Gosnal-Tyler and he doubled the lead after the break before Jake Reynolds struck a brace of his own to wrap up a fine away-day for the Lankies.