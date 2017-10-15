Shopmates go four clear while Ar Tarn's fine form continues

Raunds Town opened up a four-point lead at the top of Division One in the ChromaSport United Counties League after they beat Blackstones 2-1 in the big game of the day at Kiln Park.

The Shopmates fell behind but levelled through Ty Clark before the break and Joe Chubb was the hero as he grabbed the second-half winner.

One of the teams chasing Raunds are Rushden & Higham United and they produced a stunning second-half fightback to beat Burton Park Wanderers 5-2 at Latimer Park.

Trailing 2-1 at the break, the Lankies levelled through Jory Mann, who had also earlier scored from the penalty spot, and then they took the lead thanks to Dylan Wilson.

Jed Ainge made it 4-2 and Jake Reynolds rounded things off for the visitors.

There was heartbreak for rock-bottom Stewarts & Lloyds, who were on the verge of claiming their first point of the season, only for Huntingdon Town to snatch a stoppage-time goal to secure a 1-0 victory at Occupation Road.

Elsewhere, Thrapston Town drew 1-1 at Bourne Town while Irchester United went down 4-1 at Harrowby Town, Dan Spaughton scoring the consolation from the penalty spot.

Free-scoring Desborough Town made four wins in a row in the Premier Division with a 5-0 success at Oadby Town.

Having thumped Sileby Rangers 8-0 the previous week, Ar Tarn were at it again as they opened up a 3-0 lead before half-time thanks to John Dean, Liam Boath and Jason Turner.

Andy Hall made it four on the hour and then Turner completed another big win in stoppage-time.

Rothwell Corinthians are now unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions after they leapfrogged Holbeach United with an impressive 2-0 win at Sergeants Lawn.

Jordan Henson put the hosts in front and then Lewis O’Dell added the second after the break.

Elsewhere, Wellingborough Town suffered a 4-1 defeat to Peterborough Northern Star at the Dog & Duck with Joe Rich scoring the consolation while Whitworth were also beaten as they went down 3-1 at Kirby Muxloe.